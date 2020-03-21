



— Big Bear Lake has its first confirmed case of COVID-19. Mayor Rick Herrick tested positive for the virus Friday, and is expected to fully recover.

“I was tested after a week of self-quarantine following what has felt like a bout with the flu,” Herrick said in a press release Saturday. “The results concluded that I’ve contracted the coronavirus, the first confirmed case in Big Bear. This is not the announcement that I imagined, but I hope that by going public on what is normally a private, HIPAA-type subject can be a learning moment for our tight-knit community.”

Herrick said he quarantined himself as soon as he felt symptoms.

“Although this was not fun or easy, I knew that I was fighting something off and I didn’t need to expose myself to others regardless of the illness,” he said.

Herrick is doing well and is expected to fully recover, according to the press release.

Herrick urged residents to follow the shelter-in-place order issued for San Bernardino County, including Big Bear Lake, and heed warnings from public health officials about the virus.

“The sooner that we collectively can conquer this disease, the sooner we can get our lives back to a regular routine,” he said.

Herrick has limited exposure to other city officials, none of whom are showing symptoms at this time, according to the press release. He is the 10th confirmed case of COVID-19 in San Bernardino County.

