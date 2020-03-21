BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) — Big Bear Lake has its first confirmed case of COVID-19. Mayor Rick Herrick tested positive for the virus Friday, and is expected to fully recover.
“I was tested after a week of self-quarantine following what has felt like a bout with the flu,” Herrick said in a press release Saturday. “The results concluded that I’ve contracted the coronavirus, the first confirmed case in Big Bear. This is not the announcement that I imagined, but I hope that by going public on what is normally a private, HIPAA-type subject can be a learning moment for our tight-knit community.”
Herrick said he quarantined himself as soon as he felt symptoms.
“Although this was not fun or easy, I knew that I was fighting something off and I didn’t need to expose myself to others regardless of the illness,” he said.
Herrick is doing well and is expected to fully recover, according to the press release.
Herrick urged residents to follow the shelter-in-place order issued for San Bernardino County, including Big Bear Lake, and heed warnings from public health officials about the virus.
“The sooner that we collectively can conquer this disease, the sooner we can get our lives back to a regular routine,” he said.
Herrick has limited exposure to other city officials, none of whom are showing symptoms at this time, according to the press release. He is the 10th confirmed case of COVID-19 in San Bernardino County.
BBL resident here. The Mayor tested positive because he was tested. Not many up here have been. And it’s a real issue.
The strong consensus right now is that the short term rentals, typically owned by people down the hill who give two shakes about this community, need to be shut down. Just like they were in Mammoth. We’re still seeing some visitors up here and it’s really messed up.
For the most part, we’re all pretty locked in to be welcoming to visitors. But the reality is that for every one cool person who comes up and is respectful of the environment, the town and the way of life, there are many more who just dump on this place and leave. It gets hard to take.
Right now, visitors are NOT welcome. Please stay down the hill. We saw panic buying from people coming up and it created a real problem. We just don’t have the infrastructure to deal with it. The mountains aren’t going anywhere. We’ll get back to normal. But if you’re thinking about visiting (and we can tell who the visitors are) don’t be surprised if you get confronted by a fed up local. Stay home, stay safe and we’ll all get through this.