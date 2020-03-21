LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Health officials announced two new deaths due to coronavirus and 59 new infections in Los Angeles County, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health. As of Saturday, the total cases in the county is 351.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who have died from COVID-19 and are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers,” said L.A. Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.
The individuals who died were both older than 65 with underlying health conditions — two of the high-risk groups for coronavirus — living in Miracle Mile and Del Rey.
“Because there are positive cases across the entire County, the public should not think one location is safer than another,” the agency said in a statement “Additional information regarding some of the new cases are pending completion of investigations.”
The department is also reiterating the importance of practicing social distancing during this pandemic to prevent exposure and spread.
