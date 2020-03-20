



The Los Angeles Rams made big news on Thursday when they announced that they were releasing 3-time Pro Bowl running back Toddy Gurley . One day later, it appears Gurley has already found a new home.

According to a report from Jordan Schultz of ESPN, confirmed by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Gurley is headed back to Georgia, signing with the Atlanta Falcons on a one-year deal.

Schultz says that the deal is still pending a physical, but the Falcons team twitter account also announced the move in the only way teams currently are allowed at the moment. By citing reporting.

The 25-year-old Gurley spent three years in Athens, Georgia as a member of Mark Richt’s Georgia Bulldogs before being selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2015 Draft by the Rams.

In 2019, Gurley scored 12 touchdowns, but only rushed for 857 yards. A knee injury significantly hampered the 3x Pro Bowl running back the last few seasons.

The 2017 NFL Offensive Player Of The Year first began experiencing knee trouble in the team’s run to the Super Bowl during the 2018 season. Gurley had only 10 carries, for 35 yards in LA’s 13-3 loss to New England in Super Bowl LIII.

In 2019, Gurley played in 15 games, but failed to rush for over 1000 yards for the first time since 2016. The 25-year-old scored 40 total touchdowns in two seasons between 2017 and 2018. Gurley was sixth in rushing yards in Rams history with 5,404 yards and tied for the most career rushing touchdowns in franchise history with Marshall Faulk. The running back also holds the team record for most touchdowns in a game with four.

The Falcons were in need of a running back after releasing their top ball carrier from last season, Devonta Freeman, earlier this week.