LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has issued a warning to consumers to be alert for scammers “trying to cash in during the coronavirus pandemic.”
According to a press release issued by the office, individuals are posing as health authorities from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of an email phishing scam.
Officials warn the emails could load malware onto victims’ devices and steal personal and financial information, including usernames and passwords.
The D.A. suggests consumers verify the validity of companies, charities or individuals sending information about the coronavirus, inspect all URLs carefully to confirm their legitimacy and be suspicious of email offers for supplies or treatments for the novel coronavirus. Consumers can also protect themselves by having anti-malware and anti-virus software updated on their devices.
Suspected fraudulent activity can be reported to local law enforcement.