



LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Verity Health System of California announced Friday that the recently-closed St. Vincent Medical Center in the Westlake District will be turned into a hospital by the state to treat COVID-19 patients.

“We are pleased to be able to partner with the State of California to address this pressing public health need,” the non-profit said in a statement. “We continue to be committed to supporting our staff, our patients and the communities we serve through this challenging time.”

The non-profit healthcare system said in a release that the agreement will allow the state to lease the hospital and determine its best use to help address the outbreak in Los Angeles County.

“I am pleased that Governor [Gavin] Newsom is utilizing state resources to repurpose the recently shuttered St Vincent Medical Center into a COVID-19 treatment facility,” Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell said. “I have traveled to Sacramento to meet with the Governor’s office on four different occasions in recent months to advocate for repurposing the site to house those experiencing homelessness. With everything turned upside down due to the coronavirus pandemic, I can’t think of a more timely, urgent purpose for St. Vincent Hospital in the 13th District.”

Under the agreement approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Verity would also continue to operate Seton Medical Center in Daly Center and will, in partnership with the State, make beds and services available for assessment and treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Verity also owns and operates St. Francis Medical Center in Los Angeles County, which will provide care for COVID-19 patients and for the broader community.

Verity filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August 2018.