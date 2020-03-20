



— Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday announced the deployment of California National Guard members to help distribute food to isolated and vulnerable residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The short deployment is intended to help to stabilize the increased need for food banks.

“It’s in these times of crisis that Californians are at their best, coming to the aid of those in their community who are most in need. Food banks provide a critical lifeline for families, and are needed now more than ever,” Newsom said. “Families across our state are suddenly losing work, and millions of Californians most vulnerable to COVID-19 are staying home to protect their health and the health of others. I ask all Californians who are able to join our Neighbor-to-Neighbor campaign to safely assist those in need in your community.”

The Governor also launched a partnership Neighbor-to-Neighbor campaign with Nextdoor.com & California Volunteers to deploy volunteers to help those in need of assistance during the pandemic.

“The Neighbor-to-Neighbor campaign is a testament to the strength of our larger California community,” said First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom. “Now more than ever we must create a culture of WE over me. I am so proud that Californians across the state stand ready to meet this moment by embracing our California values of inclusivity, generosity and community.”

The announcement comes a day after the Governor issued a statewide stay at home order.

More ways to assist the community can be found at serve.ca.gov.