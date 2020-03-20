



— The coronavirus outbreak has given a boost in popularity to telemedicine, the practice of evaluating patients through phone calls or video chat.

As coronavirus continues to spread throughout the country, with cases now being reported in all 50 states, the instinct for most people is to head straight for their doctor’s office. But telemedicine makes it easier and safer for everyone to get an evaluation.

Dr. David Abrams says he has been practicing telemedicine for more than a decade.

“For my patients, it’s been a huge help,” he said. He just did one video chat with a patient who thought she had coronavirus.

“I could see the rate at which she was breathing,” Dr. Abrams said. “I was immediately reassured, and able to reassure her that she doesn’t have the cardinal symptom of coronavirus.”

Telemedicine can be conducted via computer, tablet or phone, using a number of different software. Dr. Abrams says he uses Zoom because it is secure.

Video conferencing is especially helpful for seniors, who have been told to avoid crowds and to stay home. Medicare expanding coverage for telemedicine is a signal that it has become part of mainstream medical practice.

“Telemedicine is now a covered benefit under Medicare, which is a real plus,” Dr. Abrams said.