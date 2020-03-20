HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Performances of the hit musical “Hamilton” at the Pantages Theatre have been canceled through April 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The musical, set to open March 12, was initially put on hold until the end of March.
On Friday, theater officials announced performances have been canceled through April 19 “in support of the well-being of the theater-going public as well as those who work on the production.”
The announcement comes a day after both Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced a “Safer At Home” order banning all gatherings outside of a single home.
The order requires non-essential businesses that require employees to report for work to shut down.
People who purchased tickets for canceled performances will automatically receive refunds, although theater officials warned they are
“working with greatly reduced staffing and your refund will be processed as soon as possible.”
The show’s run at the Pantages is scheduled to last through Nov. 22.