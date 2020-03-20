PLAYA DEL REY (CBSLA) – A coronavirus isolation zone at Dockweiler RV Park in Playa del Rey is beginning to receive patients, sources told CBS2 Friday.
The zone, which was established for the homeless by Los Angeles County at 12001 Vista Del Mar, now has at least 10 patients in self-isolation, sources said. It’s unclear if any of those people have tested positive for the virus.
As of Friday morning, L.A. County had 231 confirmed coronavirus cases and two deaths. Orange County has reported 53 cases. Riverside County has reported 22 cases and three deaths. Ventura County has 13 cases, while San Bernardino County has five.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday a plan to convert 42 recreation centers across L.A. into temporary homeless shelters which will house 6,000 beds. As part of the plan, 13 rec centers would open with 1,600 beds by the end of the week.
Garcetti said the city has already deployed nearly 300 hand-washing stations and 120 mobile bathrooms at homeless encampments.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday said that the first $150 million in emergency funding which was passed by state legislators earlier this week would all go to housing the homeless. The state is using $50 million of that to purchase 1,300 trailers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that can be used to quarantine the homeless.