



– It was the father and son ski trip to Northern Italy that ended in a nightmare – all of them contracted Covid-19.

The Angel family were among the first patients in Los Angeles County to test positive for coronavirus, and all are now on the mend.

“Other than getting tired in the afternoon my body being weak – I’m working on gaining weight back – I lost about eight pounds overall,” said Dennis Angel.

While on vacation with his son Brian and wife Pam, Angel’s other son Corey was hospitalized because of the virus. He’s now home recovering.

Pam says the last few weeks have been an ordeal.

“One of the most difficult things throughout this was that I couldn’t see my husband or my boys. And when you have a visual you are able to… see them and you can assess how they are,” she said. “Not being able to see them – and really not being able to talk to them when they were as ill as they were – it creates an enormous level of anxiety.”

As for what Covid-19 feels like, Brian says the symptoms are intense.

“When I was in Italy and the symptoms started coming on, it was probably the worst body aches I’ve ever had. And if I got out of bed in the middle of the night, I had the chills so bad it felt like my back was going to break,” he said.

Brian says support from his family got him through the emotional hardship.

“I would personally like to thank my wife and daughter for everything they did… friends… and our two friends who are in ICU,” he said, adding, “prayers… it’s bad out there.”