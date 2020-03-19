LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A political fundraiser is pleading guilty to federal charges he facilitated a $500,000 bribe from a real estate developer to a member of the Los Angeles City Council, authorities announced Thursday.
53-year-old Justin Jangwoo Kim of Hancock Park is pleading guilty to one count of federal program bribery as part of a deal with prosecutors, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reports.
The councilmember in question was not named, but was only identified in the charging documents as “Councilmember A.”
However, this comes after former L.A. City Councilman Mitch Englander was arrested earlier this month on federal corruption charges in connection with an ongoing FBI probe into alleged “pay-to-play” schemes involving officials at City Hall.
Englander was a member of the city council’s Planning and Land Use Management Committee (PLUM), which overseas and approves major real estate projects. Councilmember A was also part of the committee, prosecutors said.
According to prosecutors, Kim worked as a real estate appraiser and consultant who helped facilitate the bribe in order to secure the help of the councilmember in resolving an appeal by a labor organization against a major real estate development project in the councilmember’s district.
Kim faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.