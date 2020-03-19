PASADENA (CBSLA) — The 47th annual Daytime Emmys have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Thursday.

“As there are so many unknowns right now with the flow of information changing on a daily, almost hourly, basis, it would simply be irresponsible to move forward with our annual celebration of excellence in daytime television at this time,” academy Chairman Terry O’Reilly said.

The ceremony was scheduled for June 12-14 at the Pasadena Convention Center.

Entries will continue to be judged, and the nominees will be announced later this spring, according to Brent Stanton, the Daytime Emmy Awards executive director.

“We are working on some interesting alternative ideas for how to best recognize the honorees later this year and will share more details in the weeks ahead,” Stanton said.

The academy had already postponed the Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards, which were scheduled for April 19 in Las Vegas, and the Sports Emmy Awards, scheduled for April 28 in New York City.

“These were extremely difficult decisions to make, but at the end of the day the health and safety of our event attendees and staff must remain our paramount concern,” said Adam Sharp, the academy’s president and CEO. “We are closely monitoring public heath authorities’ guidance, seeking feedback from our awards communities, and evaluating the flexibility of our venue and production partners as we plan for the future in this unprecedented context.”

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)