LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage due to multiple blood drive cancellations brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.
The Red Cross pleaded that “healthy individuals are needed to donate now to help patients counting on lifesaving blood.”
Dr. Christina Ghaly, health services director for the L.A. County Health Agency, said Wednesday that residents supplies nationwide are “critically low.” She said there is no clinical evidence that the coronavirus can be spread through the blood.
For a blood drive location near you, click here.
Cedars-Sinai Hospital was holding a blood drive Thursday from 9:45 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. in its mobile blood unit behind 127 S. San Vicente Blvd, near its hospital.
The union representing Orange County deputy sheriffs was also holding a blood drive Thursday at their headquarters in Santa Ana, located at 1600 N. Main St.
As of Thursday, people looking to donate could not make an appointment on the Red Cross website, but instead how to call 1-800-733-2767 or download the Red Cross app.
