LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The world’s largest pizza chain is hiring 10,000 people during the global coronavirus crisis.
Domino’s announced they need help meeting increased demand now that people are home and many restaurants have closed.
The chain is in need of cooks, customer service representatives, and managers.
On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide “stay-at-home” order that goes into effect that night.
He said the order is in line with similar orders issued around the state, including the one issued moments before in L.A. County.
The orders ban all gatherings outside of a single home and will require non-essential businesses that require employees to report for work to shut down.
The L.A. County health order will stay in effect until April 19, with the possibility of extension.