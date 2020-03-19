COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Economy


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Nearly 1 in 5 Americans say they have been laid off or have had their work hours cut over the coronavirus pandemic.

The poll conducted by NPR/PBS Newshour showed lower-income households were hit the hardest, with 25% of Americans making less than $50,000 a year saying they had either been let go or seen their hours cut.

More than half of Americans – 56 percent – considered the COVID-19 outbreak a “real threat”, compared with 35% who thought the pandemic was “blown out of proportion”.

Click here for more poll results.

Comments

Leave a Reply