LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Nearly 1 in 5 Americans say they have been laid off or have had their work hours cut over the coronavirus pandemic.
The poll conducted by NPR/PBS Newshour showed lower-income households were hit the hardest, with 25% of Americans making less than $50,000 a year saying they had either been let go or seen their hours cut.
More than half of Americans – 56 percent – considered the COVID-19 outbreak a “real threat”, compared with 35% who thought the pandemic was “blown out of proportion”.