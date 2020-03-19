



— The iconic Casa Vega Restaurant in Sherman Oaks has closed its doors indefinitely following economic strain due to the coronavirus shutdown.

Owner Christina Vega shared the news on Instagram Thursday writing, “64 years ago, my father started Casa Vega. It became a place for our community to gather in good times and bad. A place our customers have made their own. Today we are temporarily closing due to COVID-19. We don’t know if this for a few weeks, a month or longer.”

“As soon as it is safe to welcome everyone to our bar and tables we will do so. The storm can’t last forever. The sun will come. Margaritas will flow again,” Vega wrote.

“My treasured Casa Vega staff and I can’t wait to see you on the other side. Thank you for all your support. With much love and a shattered heart, Christy Vega.”

The iconic restaurant has been a hub for Hollywood stars like Marlon Brando, who had his own booth, and Sandra Bullock. Quentin Tarantino most recently shot parts of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at the historic restaurant.

Just Tuesday, CBSLA’s Jeff Nguyen visited the restaurant to speak with Vega who said, “I think the longest we survive on this is two-weeks.”

Vega recently had to lay off most of her employees following Los Angeles’ no dining-in rule meant to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

“Typically, we’re about 60-plus employees and we are right now about five,” she told said. “It’s devastating.”

On Tuesday, The L.A. County Board of Supervisors issued a moratorium halting all residential and commercial evictions amid the coronavirus outbreak, effective until May 31.