



LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – California State Parks will temporarily close all campgrounds in the state park system to support efforts to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Last week, State Parks temporarily suspended guided tours and large events, and temporarily closed facilities such as visitor centers and museums.

Visitors with campground reservations will be contacted via email about refunds, the park system said on its Facebook page.

Non-campground outdoor areas of parks, including trails and beaches, were to remain open. Visitors were reminded to practice social distancing and maintain at least six feet between other visitors and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

The park system said restrooms would also remain open but visitors are advised to bring soap for handwashing and alcohol-based hand sanitizers when water is not available.

State Parks previously announced the closure of high public use indoor facilities including visitor centers, museums, and cafes.

“State Parks recommends that everyone follow precautionary guidance issued by the California Department of Public Health, public local health agencies, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when recreating in the outdoors,” State Parks said in a statement.

As of Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Department of Recreation and Parks (RAP) was keeping all parks, trails and public golf courses open.

Most trails were also open including the famous Runyon Canyon Park, which is also managed by RAP.

The Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority – which manages 75,000 acres of parkland in the Santa Monica and Santa Susana Mountains, along with the Simi Hills also kept all parks and trails open.