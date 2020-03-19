LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Four more large malls in Los Angeles and Orange counties will close through the end of March to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Brea Mall, Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, the Outlets at Orange and The Shops at Mission Viejo, all owned by Simon, closed at 7 p.m. Wednesday. They followed in the footsteps of South Coast Plaza and all Westfield malls.
Most stores at the Westfield Century City, Westfield Culver City, Westfield Fashion Square, Westfield Santa Anita, Westfield Topanga & Village, and Westfield Valencia Town Center have closed, but some remain open so essential retail remains in operation for customers.
At Caruso-owned The Grove in the Fairfax District and the Americana at Brand in Glendale, most stores are closed, but grocery stores and pharmacy tenants remain open. Parking has also been made free and the properties remain accessible to the public, founder Rick Caruso said.
“As we all follow directives to stay home, government officials and medical experts have advised that going outside, taking walks, and enjoying fresh air still remain healthy options as long as we observe proper social distancing,” Caruso said in a statement. “For this reason, in keeping with city parks and open spaces, our properties will remain accessible for the public to visit and enjoy. Our fountains are on, our lights are bright, and our properties remain secure.”
South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa will be closed until March 31.