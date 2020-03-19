LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In lieu of The Academy of Country Music Awards amid the global the coronavirus pandemic, some of country music’s biggest stars are set to perform from their homes in a two-hour television special titled “ACM Presents: Our Country.”
“Although the highly anticipated 55th ACM Awards show is unable to take place on April 5th due to the health crisis, we still wanted to deliver fans an entertaining ACM Country Music special as planned,” said ACM CEO Damon Whiteside.
“We are thrilled to announce ‘ACM Presents: Our Country,’ an all-new special that allows fans to connect with their favorite Country artists and to relive some of the greatest moments of the ACM Awards, all from the comfort and safety of their own homes.”
Top Country artists will play acoustic sets of their country hits live from their homes via video chat and hold “intimate conversations.”
“With appearances and concerts canceled, Country Music’s biggest stars are practicing social distancing by staying home — and inviting fans to join them for a new kind of entertainment special,” the Academy announced.
Video clips from previous ACM Award broadcasts will also be played during the virtual event.
Participating artists are set to be announced in the coming weeks. The special is scheduled to air on April 5 on CBS at 5 p.m.
