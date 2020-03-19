



LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Daniel Dae Kim on Thursday announced that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He said in an Instagram post that he contracted the illness while shooting a show in New York City, where he coincidentally played a doctor during a flu pandemic.

When production was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kim flew back to Honolulu and started experiencing a scratchy throat.

“To be safe, when I got home, I quarantined myself in a room in the house and tried to rest on my own,” Kim said. “But later that night I started feeling tightness in my chest, body aches and my temperature started to rise.”

The next morning, Kim went to a drive-thru testing facility in Honolulu at the recommendation of his doctor. None of the other members of Kim’s family have been diagnosed with the illness.

The actor took time in his post to disavow anti-Asian sentiment over the coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in China.

Kim said he was already feeling better, and joked that it was “nice to be mentioned in the same breath as Tom Hanks and Idris Elba, two of my favorite actors.”

Both actors, along with Hanks’ wife, actress Rita Wilson, have also been diagnosed with COVID-19.