



The Philip Rivers era is over for the Chargers franchise and it looks like it is about to be the start of the Tyrod Taylor era.

On Tuesday, Rivers signed a one year deal with the Indianapolis Colts and on Wednesday NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Taylor will be the man under center for the Chargers in 2020.

With Tom Brady headed to the #Bucs, the #Chargers are not expected to sign or trade for a veteran QB, I’m told. They are moving forward with Tyrod Taylor for 2020. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2020

Taylor was the backup for the Chargers last season and signed a two year, $11 million deal with Los Angeles on March 13, 2019. The 30-year-old quarterback replaced Rivers in a Week 14 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars last season where he threw a touchdown pass to tight end Virgil Green.

The 2011 6th round pick played for the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, and Cleveland Browns before coming to Los Angeles. Taylor won a Super Bowl with the Ravens when he was Joe Flacco’s backup during the 2012-2013 season.

The Chargers quarterback made the Pro Bowl in 2015 when he was with the Bills. Taylor career record as a starter in the NFL is 23-21-1 and his best season came in 2015 when he threw 20 touchdown passes and over 3000 yards.

Los Angeles went 5-11 in 2019 and Taylor will have big shoes to fill in replacing the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards in Rivers.