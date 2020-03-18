COLUMBIA, S.C. (CBS LA) — South Carolina will issue “emergency” nursing and medical licenses to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision was made to help ensure the state would have enough medical professionals to handle the growing number of people who will become sick, CBS affiliate WSPA reported.
“This is another great tool to combat this virus’ potential impact to our state,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.
“The ability to expedite this licensure process gives us greater assurance that we will have the medical health professionals and resources we need in order to keep South Carolinians safe,” he continued.
The South Carolina Board of Medical Examiners and the South Carolina Board of Nursing are utilizing procedures to temporarily license individuals in response to the coronavirus crisis. https://t.co/j1G6SsIcnj
— WSPA 7News (@WSPA7) March 14, 2020
The state medical board can expedite temporary licensure for out-of-state physicians, physician assistants and respiratory care practitioners within 24 hours, according to a press release from McMaster’s office.
There is no fee for these 90-day temporary licenses, he said.
People can apply for the medical license by clicking here.
South Carolina is part of the Enhanced Nursing Licensure Compact, which means registered nurses and licensed practical nurses from 32 other states can work in South Carolina at any time.
The expedited licensure only requires information from the hospital or other health provider or organization that is requesting the additional nursing staff from another state. The license is good for 15 days, but may be renewed.