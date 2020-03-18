(CBSLA)– The Los Angeles Rams just landed one of the best pass rushers on the NFL free agency market.
According to ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Rams signed former Chicago Bears defensive lineman Leonard Floyd to a one year, $10 million deal.
Former Bears' pass rusher Leonard Floyd is signing a one-year, $10 million worth up to $13 with the Rams, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2020
The deal can reportedly go up to $13.2 million with incentives for Floyd.
The 27-year-old was the 9th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and had played his entire career with the Bears. Floyd has 18.5 career sacks and had 40 tackles for the Bears in 2019. The defensive end sprung onto the scene as a rookie with seven sacks back in 2016.
The Floyd signing fills the hole left by the departure of defensive end Dante Fowler Jr., who left in free agency after signing a deal a three year, $48 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons. Fowler Jr. had 11.5 sacks for the Rams last season in his first full year with Los Angeles.
The Rams were 9-7 in 2019 and missed the playoffs.