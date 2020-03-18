



– Fans and celebrities alike were incensed Wednesday after L.A. radio host Kevin Ryder of KROQ’s “Kevin & Bean” fame said he was fired from the station.

Ryder, who has hosted the program for more than 30 years, announced the move on Twitter, saying he and the entire staff of “Kevin In The Morning” were being let go.

Hey party people! Not sure how to say this, so here it is:

Yesterday, @kroq called every one of us on the morning show and told us we were fired.

Me.@alliemackay @JensenKarp @kroqkom @kroqbeermug, @Old_Man_Ruben and @destinymlopez (cont..) — Kevin Ryder (@thekevinryder) March 18, 2020

Ryder later added, “There are 3 guys here to throw me out of the building.”

One last thing. There are 3 guys here to throw me out of the building.

(I couldn't make this up) Not necessary. Leaving. 🙂 Love all of you… — Kevin Ryder (@thekevinryder) March 18, 2020

Ryder’s longtime co-host Gene “Bean” Baxter left the duo at the end of last year and moved back to England, his birthplace.

Bean weighed in on the announcement, calling it “no way to treat a Hall of Fame show.”

I am so sad for my talented wonderful friends at @kevinmornings. Mornings in SoCal are much worse off without them and I can’t wrap my head around it being done by phone during a pandemic. That’s no way to treat a Hall Of Fame show, @Entercom @KROQ. https://t.co/avt9RXJTpP — Gene “Bean” Baxter 🇬🇧 (@clydetombaugh) March 18, 2020

KROQ program director Kevin Weatherly, who oversaw the show, recently announced his departure for a new role with Spotify.

The move was met with overwhelming dismay from the show’s fans and even Jimmy Kimmel, who was known as “Jimmy the Sports Guy” on the show from 1994 to 1999.

Said Kimmel: “Shame on you @kroq ‘management’ for caring so little about the people who gave you so much. Especially now.”

Shame on you @kroq "management" for caring so little about the people who gave you so much. Especially now. https://t.co/4MZgAlNs8D — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) March 18, 2020

An Entercom spokesperson gave the following statement to Variety: “As one of the most iconic stations in Los Angeles, our commitment is to provide our consumers with the most compelling content and best listening experience that we know they expect from us. We’ve taken a deep look at our station, and have made some recent changes. Today, we announced the launch of a new morning show that we believe will deliver what our fans are asking for and take our station into the future. While change is always hard, we are excited about our new programming lineup and look forward to engaging with our fans across the city. Thank you Kevin and Bean for 30 entertaining years!”