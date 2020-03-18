Comments
PACOIMA (CBSLA) – A large brush fire broke out in a homeless encampment off the 118 Freeway in Pacoima Wednesday morning.
The blaze was reported around 6:20 a.m. off the westbound 118 Freeway and San Fernando Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
No structures were threatened and there were no injuries, the fire department said.
Crews struggled to get water access to the area due to the fire’s proximity to the freeway. The fire was extinguished just after 7 a.m.
A Sig Alert was issued and several westbound lanes were still blocked as of 8 a.m. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.