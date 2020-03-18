



— LeBron James took to Instagram Wednesday to share an update during his 14-day quarantine after potentially being exposed to coronavirus.

James and his teammates were told to self-quarantine after four Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for COVID-19, one week after the Nets played the Lakers.

On Tuesday night, James shared videos on his Instagram story of his old high school basketball games with the caption, “High school footage. Watching full games [from] back when.”

By Wednesday, James began posting what he called his “Rona Chronicles.”

The Laker shared a video of him and his growing beard saying “When they advise you to be quarantined for 14 days and isolated from nobody…I can’t even get a haircut from my barber. They want me to stay away from him. I’m looking like Tom Hanks in ‘Cast Away.'”

James then turned the camera toward his wife Savannah who was in the middle of cutting her hair.

“She can’t even go and get her hair done so she’s going to just cut them out herself,” he said. “The struggle is real in the James household right now. You got to do what you got to do.”

Sources told CBSLA sports director Jim Hill most of the team’s players were tested Wednesday morning at the Lakers practice facility in El Segundo.

The team hopes to get results as early as Friday.