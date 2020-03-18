Comments
WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Mayor John D’Amico has tested positive for COVID-19, city officials announced Wednesday.
The West Hollywood mayor is currently at home in self-quarantine and is directing all city staff to work from off-site “immediately”, according to officials.
City facilities have been closed to the public and staff who can work remotely are being transitioned to work-from-home schedules for continuity.
All facilities will undergo immediate sanitization procedures, City Manager Paul Arevalo said.
D’Amico is “home resting and practicing an abundance of self-care”, according to a statement.