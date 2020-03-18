VENTURA (CBSLA) — Ventura County Public Health confirmed five new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, the agency announced Wednesday.
Though the cases have an unidentified source of exposure, they are considered community transmission cases.
Public health announced they were completing contact investigations.
As of Wednesday, Public Health identified one positive case and 10 presumptive positive cases in the area.
Of the cases, five were said to be likely due to community transmission because they have an unidentified source of exposure.
“We are seeing an increase in cases and evidence of community spread as more testing occurs,” said Ventura County Public Health Officer, Doctor Robert Levin.
“Community members are encouraged to follow the orders that were enacted today. We must work together to prevent the spread of this disease. Each and every one of us, both businesses and residents, must do our part by practicing social distancing and taking common-sense infection control precautions.”
The following is the case information to date:
• One confirmed positive case travel related.
• Two presumptive positive travel related.
• One presumptive positive person to person transmission (from a known presumptive positive spouse).
• Two presumptive positive cases under investigation.
• Five cases with an unidentified source of exposure. Considered community transmission.
Public Health was investigating these cases and notified close contacts to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness.
The agency reported that all confirmed cases were being isolated and close contacts are quarantined.