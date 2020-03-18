



— Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that this year’s statewide testing for California’s more than 6 million students would be suspended, pending federal approval, due to the coronavirus pandemic

“This time is stressful enough for students, families and educators without the additional burden of annual testing,” Newsom said in a statement. “This is an unprecedented time, and our main focus is on supporting the mental and socioemotional health of students, while continuing to provide educational opportunities such as distance learning.”

Tony Thurmond, state superintendent of public instruction, said he appreciated Newsom’s leadership that districts and students are in need of relief as they confront unprecedented closures.

“As schools are struggling to maintain instruction, feed students, and provide child care, they need to focus first and foremost on these pressing responsibilities,” California State Board of Education President Linda Darling-Hammond said. “The safety and well-being of children and staff has to be our No. 1 concern. We do not want concerns about testing to distract them from their critical work at this time of national emergency.”

The news came one day after Newsom said it was unlikely that schools would be back in session before summer.

“I don’t want to mislead you, to six-plus million kids in our system and their families, they need to make some plans at a time when a lot of plans are already being curtailed,” Newsom, a father of four, said Tuesday. “But planning with kids is some of the most challenging planning.”

Also on Wednesday, Ventura County announced that all school districts within the county would remain closed until at least Friday, May 1. The districts planned to reopen Monday, May 4 — depending on the circumstances at that time.

School districts throughout Ventura County said they would continue to provide meals to students during the closure. A list of school meal pick up locations and times is available at www.vcoe.org/meals.