



— In the past 48 hours, Los Angeles County has reported 96 new confirmed cases of coronavirus as the ability to test increases — bringing the total to 190 confirmed cases.

“Because we cannot stop the spread of COVID-19, all of our strategies are aimed at slowing the spread,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the L.A. County Public Health Department director, said.

And while the efforts taken throughout the county, including closing non-essential businesses and limiting contact with others, it has been estimated that the county will see a spike in cases in the next 40-60 days.

“Nobody knows for sure, so I want to start by saying that I wish I did, because there’s a lot of planning that we need to do to be well prepared to manage the increase in cases,” she said. “All we can do is look to what’s happening in places like Italy.”

Ferrer said there is a possibility that the Los Angeles area could see a situation similar to that of Italy, where the number of cases overloads the healthcare system’s capacity, especially in relation to vulnerable populations.

“We said from the very beginning that there are some populations that are at much more risk for having serious illness should they be infected with COVID-19, and it certainly is for people who are older,” Ferrer said. “For every year you age after 65, you have an increased risk for having more serious illness.”

To help slow the spread of the illness, Ferrer said people need to continue staying away from groups of people and, ideally, stay at home as much as possible.

“That means that you should, however, feel free to take a walk, a hike, a run, just not with a group of people,” she said.

Ferrer also said that the county continues to ramp up its testing capacity and that some drive-thru sites might be available soon for people who qualify.