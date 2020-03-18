LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Electric scooter company Lime is suspending services in Los Angeles and other parts of the world in hopes to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
On Tuesday, the company announced they would be pausing Lime service to “help people stay put and stay safe.”
A statement on the company’s website read in part:
“The COVID-19 virus is an unprecedented challenge facing cities and communities around the world. Like you, we are worried about the cities we love and call home, the people we serve, and our colleagues on the ground. Loving cities means protecting them too.”
Lime announced they would begin “winding down” and pausing service to reflect public health guidance in the following areas: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.
The company said they will continue to closely monitor developments around the world and remains in coordination with health and regulatory authorities in more than 25 countries.
Lime also announced they have enhanced cleaning methods and increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting our scooters.
Electric scooter company Bird also announced it was increasing the daily frequency of cleaning and sanitizing fleet vehicles but did not immediately announce a suspension of their scooters.