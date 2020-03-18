HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — She’s one of Earth’s mightiest heroes, but Black Widow’s long-awaited standalone film is the latest to be pushed back by the coronavirus outbreak.
The Scarlett Johansson film, which also stars Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz, was set to open May 1. It’s postponement follows in the footsteps of Paramount’s “A Quiet Place Part II,” Universal’s latest film in the “Fast & Furious” series “F9,” and MGM’s newest Bond film “No Time To Die.”
A new opening date for the film has not been announced.
The coronavirus pandemic has shut down movie theaters around the world. On Monday, AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas announced they would shut down their nationwide chains of theaters. Some studios have taken the unorthodox step of releasing their films directly to digital platforms for on-demand viewing. In California alone, millions are under shelter-in-place orders and city and county officials have ordered the closures of most of its leisure industry, including movie theaters.
Disney has also postponed the releases of Searchlight’s period dreamed “The Personal History of David Copperfield” and 20th Century’s Amy Adams thriller “The Woman in the Window,” which were scheduled to open on May 8 and 15, respectively.
“Black Widow” was the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, whose “Avengers: Endgame” earned $2.8 billion globally and became the biggest box office hit of all time.