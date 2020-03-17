



– With theater chains shutting down across the world, the coronavirus is forcing Hollywood to change the way it does business.

NBC Universal became the first major studio to announce it would be releasing some movies on demand at the same time as they hit theaters. On Monday, NBC Universal reported that “Trolls World Tour” will come out both in theaters and be available to rent on April 10.

Universal also announced it would be immediately making “The Hunt,” “The Invisible Man” and “Emma,” all of which are already in theaters, available on-demand as early as March 20, according to Variety.

Disney surprised fans by releasing Frozen 2 on its streaming service Disney+ this past Sunday, three months before it was scheduled.

This comes as AMC Tuesday announced it would be immediately shutting down its approximately 1,000 theaters for at least six to 12 weeks. Regal also announced it would be closing its 549 theaters indefinitely.

Studios have been forced to shut down production on dozens of movies and TV shows and delay the releases of several major films, including “Fast 9,” “A Quiet Place: Part II,” the latest Bond movie “No Time To Die” and “Mulan.”