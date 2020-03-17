— The University of California Los Angeles reported Tuesday night that a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The school said the individual is a student who lives in off-campus, non-university-owned housing and was receiving proper care at a local hospital.

The news comes just one day after the school announced that a staff member tested positive for the illness.

“As was the case with the first member of our community who contracted COVID-19, please know that consistent with the protocols for infectious disease response, anyone identified as having had close contact with this individual will be notified if they need to be isolated or tested,” Chancellor Gene D. Block said in a statement.

The school said it would continue to post updates on its COVID-19 website, Bruins Safe Online and its Twitter feed.

“I know these are difficult and even scary times. I want you to know that you are part of a community that cares about you,” Block said. “The best way to get through situations like this is together — sharing information, support and even our strength when others need it. Your commitment, selflessness and resilience represent the very best of UCLA.”

Students who develop flu-like symptoms were encouraged to call the Ashe Center Infection Control Line at 310-206-6217.