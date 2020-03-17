The school said it would continue to post updates on its COVID-19 websiteBruins Safe Online and its Twitter feed.

“I know these are difficult and even scary times. I want you to know that you are part of a community that cares about you,” Block said. “The best way to get through situations like this is together — sharing information, support and even our strength when others need it. Your commitment, selflessness and resilience represent the very best of UCLA.”

Students who develop flu-like symptoms were encouraged to call the Ashe Center Infection Control Line at 310-206-6217.