VENTURA (CBSLA) — Ventura County Tuesday ordered “vulnerable individuals” to shelter in place their place of residence.
Beginning Wednesday, March 18, individuals over 75, and people over 70 with “unstable comorbidity,” are ordered to shelter in place until April 1.
Those using shared or outdoor space were urged to remain six feet apart from one another.
Exceptions were made for those seeking medical treatment, food and nutrition, or those working in healthcare or government.
On March 15, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California would be taking additional steps to protect those most at risk of serious, life-threatening complications from COVID-19.
People age 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions were urged to remain at home amid the crisis.