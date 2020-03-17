LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actress Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram Tuesday to address her comments regarding the coronavirus shutdown made on her live stream the day prior.

During the live stream video, Hudgens responded to recent information about shutdown orders lasting until July or August.

“Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bull****,” she said. “I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time, I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?”

The 31-year-old then added to her 38.4 million followers, “I don’t know. Maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now?”

The actress faced backlash online over her comments.

What a horrible and heartless message for you to share with the younger people who look up to you @VanessaHudgens https://t.co/p0vIekdigP — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 17, 2020

Hudgens responded to the backlash on her Instagram story saying her words were “taken out of context.”

“I realize that some of my comments are being taken out of context. It’s a crazy time. it’s a crazy, crazy, time, and I am at home and I am in lockdown and I hope that’s what you guys are doing, too; in full quarantine and staying safe and sane. I don’t take this situation lightly by any means. Stay inside y’all.”

She then took to Twitter to share a written apology saying, “Hey guys. I’m so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday. I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.”