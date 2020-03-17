



— San Bernardino Tuesday ordered the cancellation of all gatherings, regardless of size, within the county starting Wednesday through at least April 6. The county also announced its third confirmed case of coronavirus

The order also requires the closure of all movie theaters, gyms, health clubs, bars, adult entertainment establishments and other businesses that serve alcohol but not food.

Establishments serving food and beverage were told to follow guidelines issued by the California Department of Public Health — meaning restaurants could only serve food for delivery or take-out.

The order does not apply to essential activities such as work, public transportation, airport travel, grocery stores, charitable food distribution, certified farmers’ markets and shopping at stores or malls, the county said. Nor does the order apply to congregate living situations.

All schools in the county have already voluntarily closed in an effort to prevent further spread of coronavirus, the county superintendent of schools said.

“I understand this creates hardships for many families and businesses. But at the end of the day I believe we all understand that we are in this together, and that together, we will get through this,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman, who announced the order today in a video, said. “The county is taking every step we can to stay in front of this threat.”

The order also encouraged people over the age of 65 or who have underlying health conditions to self-quarantine.

The county also confirmed its third case of COVID-19 today, a woman in her 50s. The county has had no deaths as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.