



– Those who live in the city of Los Angeles don’t need to stockpile bottled water in the midst of growing fears about the spread of COVID-19, city officials have urged.

The L.A. Department of Water and Power reminded residents Thursday that their tap water is safe to drink, even as the coronavirus spreads.

“There is no threat to your public drinking water supply and no need to use bottled water,” the department said in a statement. “LADWP’s treatment processes are specifically designed to protect the public from all viruses and harmful bacteria.”

L.A. water goes through several treatments before reaching customers’ taps, including filtration, ultraviolet light, and chlorine disinfection, according to the statement.

Mayor Eric Garcetti echoed the LADWP’s statement during the city’s daily coronavirus updates, reminding locals that they do not need to worry about the quality of water in their homes.

“By the way, you don’t need to buy water,” he said as he gave a list of helpful ways that people in L.A. can prepare and stay safe. “If you live in the city of Los Angeles, Department of Water and Power water is, even long before this crisis, is actually cleaner than bottled water and is clean today.”

Garcetti urged residents to unite during the statewide public health emergency and not let fear cloud their judgment.

“Don’t lose your heads,” he said. “Offer help, say thanks to those on the front lines, and be smart.”

On Sunday, Governor Gavin Newsom Sunday called for closure of all bars and wineries throughout the state of California and home isolation of those 65 and older. In a news conference, the governor also called on those who are chronically ill to remain at home.

Several counties, including Los Angeles, followed the directive.

L.A. County’s chief health officer Dr. Barbara Ferrer also urged all private groups and businesses to voluntarily cancel any large gatherings and reminded members of the public who feel sick to stay home.