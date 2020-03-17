LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With new, tightening restrictions on social distancing in the effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, LAUSD has scrapped its plans to open Family Resource Centers and will instead work to establish grab-and-go centers.
When they announced the closure of the nation’s second-largest district, officials initially planned to open 40 Family Resource Centers, where children could study and find warm food. But with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommending the cancellation of gatherings of 10 people or much longer than anticipated, district officials are now on to Plan C.
“At this time, state and local health and public safety officials cannot assure us it will be safe for the children and adults at the Family Centers for us to provide care for children at these sites,” Superintendent Austin Beutner said in a statement to the district.
The new plan will be to open a total of 60 Grab and Go Food Centers starting Wednesday between 7 and 10 a.m., where each child will receive two meals, at any of the available centers.
Other school district, like Pasadena Unified, are also offering meals in a drive-through situation.