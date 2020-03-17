COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Following a mass influx of shoppers at local grocery stores across Southern California continue due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Los Angeles Chargers have decided to help their community in a big way.

The team donated $250,000 to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to help those in need during the global crisis. The donation helps ensure hunger relief services can continue for L.A. County children, seniors, individuals, and families.

Los Angeles Chargers volunteer at L.A. Regional Food Bank (credit: L.A. Food Bank)

“In moments like this, it is incumbent upon us as a community to band together and provide help where it is needed most,” said Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos.

“We’re honored to help the Food Bank provide some certainty and relief for those impacted by the Coronavirus crisis in what has become an increasingly uncertain time.”

The recent actions taken at the federal, state and local levels are needed to combat the spread of the Coronavirus have put a significant additional strain on local families and individuals.

According to the Food Bank, the donation will help them be able to help children and their families as children stay home from school, as well as seniors who are self-isolating and hourly workers who are experiencing interruptions to their schedules and paychecks.

The Chargers distribute food annually at their facility and contribute financially to the work of the Food Bank. Team members and staff also volunteer regularly to help glean food and pack boxes, the Food Bank said.

“The Los Angeles Chargers have been an incredible supporter of the Food Bank over the years, and this is yet another example of their tremendous commitment to their community,” said President and CEO, Michael Flood.

“We are humbled by this amazing gift, which will go a long way to help those who are hurting right now.”

The Food Bank is currently hiring temporary workers, utilizing the Mobile Food Pantries and is ensuring rigorous health protocols are maintained to continue safe service to vulnerable populations.

