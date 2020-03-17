LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Celebrities observing social distancing are doing what they can to help their fans stay entertained at home.

On Monday, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin did a Instagram Live concert from his home, playing the piano, chatting and taking requests from viewers. He included the post with the hashtag #TogetherAtHome.

“I was supposed to be with the band Coldplay today, from which I come, but they’re stuck in different countries, so we can’t play together. So I thought what would be nice would be to check in with some of you out there and see how you’re doing, and where you are, and what I could do for you,” Martin said.

Martin tagged musician John Legend in the post, who took the cue and announced he would do a similar performance at home Tuesday at 1 p.m. Pacific time — with an appearance by his wife, Twitter queen Chrissy Teigen.

My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I'll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We'll try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome https://t.co/YZ8Y1W8esc — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 16, 2020

Chrissy Teigen has confirmed that she too will be there. Who knows what awesomeness and hilarity will come from her presence!? Tune in to my Instagram Live at 1pm pacific/4pm eastern/do the math for the other time zones please. See you soon! https://t.co/phAvzDKxPC — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 17, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak has most Americans hunkering down at home, observing the CDC recommended practice of avoiding crowds and travel. Most of California’s schools have been shut down, restaurants were ordered to stop serving food in dining rooms, and clubs, gyms, bars, bowling alleys, theaters, museums, theme parks, and other landmarks that draw crowds have been closed.

Actresses Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner have joined forces to read to children via their Instagram accounts and raise money to feed children during the outbreak.

Authors are also getting into the spirit of entertaining and connecting with fans on social media. Author and illustrator Mo Willems, who is the Education Artist-In-Residence with the Kennedy Center, is inviting children into his studio to learn how to draw his popular character, the cantankerous Pigeon.

Announcing Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems! (@The_Pigeon) ✏📚 Join our Education Artist-in-Residence at Home as Mo invites YOU into his studio every weekday at 1 p.m. to draw, doodle and explore new ways of writing—starting today! Learn more ⤵https://t.co/YgLYQc1ies pic.twitter.com/g5v0dQYVy0 — The Kennedy Center (@kencen) March 16, 2020

“Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems” takes place all week at 1 p.m. ET.