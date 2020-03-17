LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials have reported 50 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday raising the total to 144.
The announcement comes one day after the Los Angeles County Health Officer issued an order prohibiting all indoor and outdoor, public and private events with 50 or more members through at least through March 31.
Public Health has advised that during this time, people follow the following guidelines:
- Avoid non-essential travel, public gatherings, and places where large groups of people congregate.
- Event organizers postpone or cancel non-essential gatherings of 50 or more until at least the end of March.
- Limit gatherings of individuals who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 (people older than 65, pregnant women, and those with chronic illness) to no more than 10 people.
Those who are mildly sick with a fever were told to stay home and call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.
On Sunday, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that Los Angeles bars, clubs, dine-in restaurants, gyms and theaters would need to temporarily close starting at midnight.
Following the order, restaurants across the Southland began closing their dining rooms and offering take-out and delivery options.