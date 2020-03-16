Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — USC says a student who had been traveling overseas is the university’s first confirmed case of COVID-19.
The patient is an undergraduate student who had recently returned from international travel and arrived directly in Orange County, according to Sarah Van Ormon, USC’s chief health officer.
“The individual is in good condition and is currently in self-isolation at home under guidance of public health officials,” Van Ormon said in a statement.
“The student has not been on or near the USC campus since returning home.
Van Ormon says they are contacting those who may have come in contact with the student.