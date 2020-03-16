LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A staff member at the University of California Los Angeles has tested positive for coronavirus, which is formally known as COVID-19.
The employee works off-campus and is receiving care as they self-isolate at their off-campus home, according to a statement from UCLA Chancellor Gene Block, who recently announced he is under a 14-day self-quarantine after being in contact with a person who has tested positive for the virus.
“We should prepare ourselves to expect the numbers of self-quarantine cases like mine and confirmed cases like that of our staff member to increase across the country and at UCLA,” Block said. “We have been expecting this reality, and we have prepared and implemented safety protocols accordingly.”
UCLA, among other schools nationwide and in Southern California, have canceled in-person classes and switched to remote learning as the coronavirus outbreak continues.
Ways to protect yourself and others
- Clean your hands often
- Avoid close contact
- Stay home if you’re sick
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Wear a facemask if you are sick
- Clean and disinfect
Monitor the CDC website for information about how to stay safe during the pandemic.
To stay up -to-date on local L.A.-area coronavirus news, check out CBSLA’s dedicated webpage.