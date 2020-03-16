LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With all public schools across the Southland shut down Monday and into the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus outbreak, this has created an issue for tens of thousands of students who count on the free meals that are normally provided during the school day.
However, several local school districts have announced they will continue providing free breakfast and lunch to students during the closures.
The Long Beach Unified School District reported that all this week it will provide both breakfast and lunch at nearly all its campuses between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Anyone aged 18 or under is eligible.
Palmdale Unified School District reported that, beginning Monday, it will provide drive-thru style service at several of its elementary schools from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. And 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will also be a food truck at McAdam Park during those times.
The Capistrano Unified School District will be providing free curbside drive-thru lunch meals between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at certain locations.
Los Angeles Unified, the second largest school district in the nation, will open 40 family resource centers beginning Wednesday, March 18. The centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will provide children with “a warm meal” and the opportunity to “engage with their peers and pursue their different studies. And they’ll be safe.”
Ventura County also reported that its school districts will continue offering free meals. For more details, click here.