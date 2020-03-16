Comments
COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa has announced it will close its doors starting at 7 p.m. Monday for at least 14 days.
The closure does not impact Macy’s, Nordstrom or Bloomingdale’s — though some are operating on modified schedules due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It was reported that a worker tested positive for COVID-19, and one of the stores inside the mall closed early last night.
“Anytime something hits close to home, it makes it real,” a shopper said. “When we heard that Tom Hanks had it, a lot more people were like, ‘Oh my God.’ And now with South Coast Plaza getting closed down, I live really close, and that’s just too close to home for me.”