



— From closing shop to changing hours and adjusting operations, local businesses are being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Rocco’s, a popular bar and restaurant in West Hollywood, is only open for take-out like other restaurants in the area.

The company took some heat over the weekend for not closing its doors as a precaution even before there were orders to do so.

Owners say they were running at about half capacity to prevent more lay-offs.

“Realistically the revenue that came through there is going to help us pay out payrolls for the next two weeks forward,” said Rocco’s co-owner and founder Alexander Manos.

The Small Business Administration announced the approval of a Coronavirus Disaster Declaration to offer help to small businesses struggling due to the pandemic.

It would provide low-interest emergency loans between $500 and $2 million.

Applicants can range from rideshare drivers to businesses with 500 employees or less.

The SBA said those loans are issued about two to three weeks after an application is completed.

“We’re going to take every action we can to make sure that people are protected, not only in their health but in this time of economic uncertainty,” said West Hollywood Mayor Pro-Tem Lindsey Horvath.

Gov. Newsom, in addition to calling for closures of bars, clubs and gyms, also announced an executive order that would give protections to people financially affected by the pandemic response.

The order authorizes officials to help Californians who are struggling to keep up with their rent, mortgage and utility bills.

