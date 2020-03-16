LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Homeroom has now taken on a different meaning for more than 700,000 students in the Los Angeles Unified School District as in-person lessons have been put on pause as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Across the L.A.-area, parents are becoming teachers, and living rooms have turned into classrooms.

“We set up a daily schedule,” said Jenna Schwartz. “I think the key is trying to not do too much. Be gentle on yourself.”

Schwartz, a former teacher, said she recognizes the stress some parents may go through in the absence of formal training.

“Teachers go to school and get credentials for a reason. It’s hard.”

LAUSD has teamed up with PBS to provide lessons through their broadcast.

PBS SoCal (Daytime programming from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pre-K through 2 nd grade)

grade) KLCS-TV (Daytime Programming would highlight content for Pre-K through 12 th grade from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with additional educational programming in the evenings)

grade from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with additional educational programming in the evenings) KCET (Daytime programming: 9th grade through 12th grade)

Beyond learning, LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner says the district has been working with the Red Cross to come up with a plan to deliver food to students who rely on school-provided meals.

The district is still working on creating family resource centers, which are expected to open Wednesday, which will provide places for students to eat and study safely.

“We’re a community-based organization,” Beutner said. “We want to let them know we’re there for them.”

All district employees will continue to be paid while schools are closed.