SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) — Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday calling for protections for homeowners and renters during the coronavirus pandemic.
The order authorizes officials to help Californians who are struggling to keep up with their rent, mortgage and utility bills.
“People shouldn’t lose or be forced out of their home because of the spread of COVID-19,” Newsom said. “Over the next few weeks, everyone will have to make sacrifices – but a place to live shouldn’t be one of them. I strongly encourage cities and counties take up this authority to protect Californians.”
The protections, which doesn’t release tenants from paying rent, are in effect through at least May 31.
The order also asks for foreclosures and related evictions to be halted during this time period.