LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” said he has tested positive for coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, in an Instagram post on Monday.
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency
Hivju said he and his family are staying isolated at home and that he has only been experiencing mild symptoms of a cold.
“There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful,” Hivju said. “Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country’s Center for Disease Control’s website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions.”
He also urged people to practice social distancing and frequently wash their hands to help prevent the virus from spreading.
Actors Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are also among the celebrities who have announced COVID-19 diagnoses.
Ways to protect yourself and others
- Clean your hands often
- Avoid close contact
- Stay home if you’re sick
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Wear a facemask if you are sick
- Clean and disinfect
Monitor the CDC website for information about how to stay safe during the pandemic.
To stay up -to-date on local L.A.-area coronavirus news, check out CBSLA’s dedicated webpage.